Cockroach Janata Party protests in Delhi, demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
India
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) hit the streets at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Saturday, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over the alleged NEET paper leak and CBSE Class 12 result issues.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video from the scene, saying, "They said cockroaches will never come on the ground...," but here they were, making some noise for change.
Dipke sets 5pm deadline Wangchuk joins
Dipke led the protest after flying in from the US giving Pradhan a 5pm deadline to resign or face a nationwide movement.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in too, with both pushing for real accountability and transparency in India's education system.