Cockroach Janata Party protests in Delhi, demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign India Jun 06, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) hit the streets at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Saturday, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over the alleged NEET paper leak and CBSE Class 12 result issues.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video from the scene, saying, "They said cockroaches will never come on the ground...," but here they were, making some noise for change.