Cockroach Janata Party rallies hundreds at Jantar Mantar over leaks

Protesters give Dharmendra Pradhan 7-day ultimatum

Wearing cockroach masks and carrying roses, protesters called out the government for not preventing leaks.

One parent shared how his son now has to retake NEET on June 21, saying some students and aspirants across India have felt defeated.

Despite the heat and water scarcity, people stayed until evening, with CJP leaders giving Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a seven-day ultimatum to resign or face more protests.

Organizers say they want real reforms and accountability in how exams are handled.