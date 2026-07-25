Cockroach Janata Party vows protests, demands 1cr and police accountability

Even after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) isn't backing off.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke says protests will keep going until two demands are met: 1 crore rupees compensation for families of students who died by suicide after a paper leak and accountability for police violence during July 20 demonstrations.

Dipke led these calls at Jantar Mantar, making it clear that Pradhan's resignation is just the beginning.