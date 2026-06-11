Cockroach Janta Party accuses Abhijit Iyer-Mitra of sending Mayank Bhandari

CJP seeks FIR under BNS

CJP says this wasn't just an accident. They believe it was a planned move to disrupt their peaceful gathering and paint them as anti-national.

They've submitted videos and social media posts as evidence, asking police to file an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and dig into all communication between Iyer-Mitra and Bhandari to clear things up.