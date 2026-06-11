Cockroach Janta Party accuses Abhijit Iyer-Mitra of sending Mayank Bhandari
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra of stirring up trouble at their protest in Jantar Mantar.
According to their complaint, Iyer-Mitra sent Mayank Bhandari, who was caught on camera calling for India's division, sparking outrage online.
After the backlash, Iyer-Mitra openly admitted on X that he had sent Bhandari to the event.
CJP seeks FIR under BNS
CJP says this wasn't just an accident. They believe it was a planned move to disrupt their peaceful gathering and paint them as anti-national.
They've submitted videos and social media posts as evidence, asking police to file an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and dig into all communication between Iyer-Mitra and Bhandari to clear things up.