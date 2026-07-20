Cockroach Janta Party alleges police used force in NEET protest
On Monday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claimed Delhi Police used harsh tactics against peaceful protesters during its Chalo Sansad march.
The group was demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET exam leaks and irregularities.
CJP posted videos on X showing police lathi-charging, using tear gas, and allegedly throwing stones.
CJP continues sit-in over student deaths
CJP compared the police response to an authoritarian crackdown and said their protest stage at Jantar Mantar was dismantled, but Ambedkar's portrait and the Constitution were left behind as symbols.
Despite the chaos, they're still holding a sit-in and urging people to join them in calling for government accountability over student deaths linked to exam failures.
Delhi Police deny violence, urge calm
Delhi Police responded by saying they handled the protest professionally with no violence.
They asked demonstrators to stay peaceful and warned against spreading misinformation online.