Cockroach Janta Party apologizes to Kapil Raut at Jantar Mantar
After a heated protest at Jantar Mantar, student activists from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) publicly apologized to journalist Kapil Raut for heckling him on July 20.
In a now-viral video, students (one still in a cockroach mask) walk up to Raut, shake hands, and apologize.
Raut takes it in stride, replying, "It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine."
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after NEET protest
The CJP's protest was sparked by concerns over NEET and its impact on students.
Things wrapped up after the government agreed to key demands: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, FIRs against protesters will be withdrawn, families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide will get compensation, and talks on education reforms are set to continue.
With that, Delhi's metro and mobile internet around Jantar Mantar are back to normal.