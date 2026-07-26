Cockroach Janta Party apologizes to Kapil Raut at Jantar Mantar

After a heated protest at Jantar Mantar, student activists from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) publicly apologized to journalist Kapil Raut for heckling him on July 20.

In a now-viral video, students (one still in a cockroach mask) walk up to Raut, shake hands, and apologize.

Raut takes it in stride, replying, "It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine."