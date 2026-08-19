Cockroach Janta Party backs protest demanding Manan Kumar Mishra resignation
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is throwing its support behind a protest demanding Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra step down.
The protest, called by the All India Young Advocates Association, kicks off Thursday at 10am.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das called the protesters "Legal Cockroaches" online, highlighting their push for more accountability and ethics from those in charge.
BBA: Mishra tried blocking NALSAR enrolments
The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) also wants Mishra out after he tried to block 2026 graduates from NALSAR University from enrolling as lawyers, apparently because some students didn't want the Chief Justice of India at their convocation.
The BCI's subsequent decision to drop all proceedings against the students, but the Bombay Bar Association said Mishra's August 15 apology was belated and could not be regarded as "true remorse."
Students' careers were left hanging due to what the BBA Standing Committee called an "abuse" of the office of the BCI Chairman.