Cockroach Janta Party 'Chalo Sansad' march disrupts Delhi Metro service
India
Delhi Metro was thrown into chaos on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad march led to several major stations, like Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, being temporarily closed.
Commuters were stuck, with some even hopping over security gates just to get out, while police tried to keep things under control.
DMRC says closures for security reasons
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the closures were for security reasons, affecting stations like Patel Chowk and Janpath.
Frustrated passengers shared videos of blocked exits and crowded platforms.
Gradually, DMRC reopened gates at key hubs as crowds eased up.
The Cockroach Janta Party posted on X, asking protesters to plan ahead because of the disruptions.