Cockroach Janta Party demands Education Minister Pradhan step down
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hit Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Their main gripe? Alleged exam and recruitment glitches in NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC that they say are messing with students' futures.
Hundreds in masks, Sonam Wangchuk joins
Hundreds showed up wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers, CJP's way of saying this protest is just the "trailer" if things don't change.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked supporters for showing up in huge numbers and urged them to maintain peace and discipline.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in too, while Dipke accused the government of focusing on the movement's social media activity instead of responding to its demands.