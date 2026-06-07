Cockroach Janta Party demands Education Minister Pradhan step down

Hundreds in masks, Sonam Wangchuk joins

Hundreds showed up wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers, CJP's way of saying this protest is just the "trailer" if things don't change.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked supporters for showing up in huge numbers and urged them to maintain peace and discipline.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in too, while Dipke accused the government of focusing on the movement's social media activity instead of responding to its demands.