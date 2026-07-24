Cockroach Janta Party demands NEET reexam and Dharmendra Pradhan resign
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is turning up the heat on the government, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan step down and that the NEET exam be held again.
Their letter also calls for protesters to be protected from legal trouble and for Delhi Police Commissioner to apologize for alleged violence during this week's Parliament march.
CJP leaders say these demands are "non-negotiable."
Government approves compensation for NEET families
So far, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the government approved compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and will not take action against protesters, but has not decided about Pradhan's resignation yet.
The CJP is pushing hard, warning that if its demands are not met soon, protests could spread nationwide.
They insist a re-exam is needed and want real changes to how exams are run.