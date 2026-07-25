Cockroach Janta Party ends 36-day NEET-UG protests after government agreement
India
After 36 days of protests over the NEET-UG exam mess, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has finally called it off.
The move came this Saturday, once the government agreed to their main demands following talks about leaked papers and marking glitches.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and compensation promised
The government accepted key points: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, families of students who died by suicide will get compensation, and FIRs against protesters in BJP states will be dropped.
Protest organizers also got legal immunity.
CJP submitted a five-point reform plan for future exams, and both sides will meet again in four weeks to check progress.