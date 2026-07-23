Cockroach Janta Party hands pizza to RAF at Delhi protest

A video of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters handing out pizza to Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is making the rounds online.

In the clip from July 20, a protester offers pizza to officers, while the cameraperson is heard saying, "Kha lijiye sir," and the video's text reads: Aap dande baatiyein, hum pyaar he baatenge ("You distribute batons, we'll distribute love").