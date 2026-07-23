Cockroach Janta Party hands pizza to RAF at Delhi protest
A video of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters handing out pizza to Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is making the rounds online.
In the clip from July 20, a protester offers pizza to officers, while the cameraperson is heard saying, "Kha lijiye sir," and the video's text reads: Aap dande baatiyein, hum pyaar he baatenge ("You distribute batons, we'll distribute love").
Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
The moment struck a chord for its peaceful vibe: many called it "wholesome," and some pointed out that RAF officers were just doing their jobs.
One comment summed up the mood: 'Police wale bhi majboor hai.'
The CJP has been protesting for days, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Things got tense on July 20 when clashes led to police using lathis and tear gas, but protests are still going strong.