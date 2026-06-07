Cockroach Janta Party holds Delhi protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical online response, hit the streets in New Delhi for its first big protest.
Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, scores gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after repeated exam paper leaks.
The crowd (students, parents, job seekers, and more) called for real accountability.
Abhijeet Dipke warns movement will spread
Dipke flew in from Boston and made it clear: "If no action is taken, this movement will spread across the country,"
The CJP statement,
The event drew support from opposition parties and even activist Sonam Wangchuk, who promised to fast if Dipke was arrested.
Despite some police presence and minor hiccups, organizers say they'll keep pushing until their demands are met.