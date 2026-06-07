Cockroach Janta Party holds Delhi protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Abhijeet Dipke warns movement will spread

Dipke flew in from Boston and made it clear: "If no action is taken, this movement will spread across the country,"

The CJP statement,

The event drew support from opposition parties and even activist Sonam Wangchuk, who promised to fast if Dipke was arrested.

Despite some police presence and minor hiccups, organizers say they'll keep pushing until their demands are met.