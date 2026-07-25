Cockroach Janta Party-led alleged NEET leak protests unsettle Kota parents
India
Protests over the alleged NEET paper leak are causing big waves in Kota, India's go-to city for exam prep.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading the charge, calling for a fresh exam, the education minister's resignation, and support for families affected by recent student suicides.
With all this uncertainty, many parents are now hesitant to send their kids to Kota.
Kota enrollments could drop to 70,000-80,000
Kota's coaching centers are feeling the pinch: enrollments could drop to 70,000 to 80,000 this year from around 100,000 before.
Some institutes like Allen say their numbers are steady, but others report a shift toward engineering courses.
Even hostel owners who rely on repeat NEET aspirants are worried as bookings slow down.