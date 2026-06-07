Cockroach Janta Party-led Jantar Mantar protest over NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
Thousands of supporters, led by the youth-run Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and CBSE marking issues.
CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke reminded everyone to keep things peaceful.
Security tight as Sonam Wangchuk joins
Thousands of supporters/protesters showed up with signs. Police brought in heavy security, and monitored social media to keep things calm.
Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk also joined in, calling out failures in the system.
This was CJP's biggest protest yet, showing just how fired up young people are about fixing education.