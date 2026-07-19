Cockroach Janta Party plans July 20 Parliament march without permission
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to march to Parliament on July 20, even though it has not gotten police permission.
Delhi Police says the party neither received permission to continue its protest at Jantar Mantar nor applied for approval to hold the march.
Still, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says it is moving ahead as planned.
CJP seeks sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan
CJP is pushing for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to be sacked, but after a month of protesting, nothing has changed.
In India, protests need official police approval; skipping this step can mean legal trouble if authorities decide the protest risks public order.
With no NOC and its demands unmet, CJP could face complications during its Parliament march.