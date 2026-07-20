Cockroach Janta Party protest demands Dharmendra Pradhan step down today

About 12,000 protesters attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament but ran into barricades and warnings from police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said the march had no official permission and threatened legal action for any violations.

Some eyewitnesses described lathi charges on parts of the crowd, contradicting police claims that everything was handled smoothly.

Section 163 is meant for emergencies but is often used for routine stuff like CCTV orders; courts have warned against turning it into a default tool for managing protests.