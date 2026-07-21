Cockroach Janta Party protesters return to Jantar Mantar after clashes
Protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are back at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, just a day after police cleared their tents and stage.
Monday's march toward parliament turned chaotic, with over 160 people, including more than 100 police, injured as authorities used lathi charge and tear gas to break up the crowd.
JP Nadda meets CJP leaders
Despite heavy security, protesters have picked up where they left off. Police detained 70 people on Monday and filed cases for violence and vandalism.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda met CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka about their demands: releasing activist Sonam Wangchuk, compensation for NEET-related suicides, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Nadda listened but didn't promise action. Meanwhile, Wangchuk remains on hunger strike until student leaders get a meeting with lawmakers, either in parliament or at his hospital bedside.