Cockroach Janta Party rallies at Jantar Mantar over media bias India Jun 06, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar this week, calling out mainstream media for being too cozy with the government.

With chants like media-walo bahar niklo, they pushed for honest journalism and stood up to critics labeling their movement "anti-national."

As CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka put it, "truly biased media" had "already declared everyone here as anti-national and left."