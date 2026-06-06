Cockroach Janta Party rallies at Jantar Mantar over media bias
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar this week, calling out mainstream media for being too cozy with the government.
With chants like media-walo bahar niklo, they pushed for honest journalism and stood up to critics labeling their movement "anti-national."
As CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka put it, "truly biased media" had "already declared everyone here as anti-national and left."
CJP demands Pradhan resignation over NEET-UG
Led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, the protest asked for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG leak and CBSE issues.
Students, teachers, parents, and even seniors joined in, also pointing to India's low press freedom ranking (157th).
The crowd's message was clear: they want real accountability and a more transparent system.