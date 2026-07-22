Cockroach Janta Party sacks Vijeta Dahiya over burger video

Dahiya explained he hadn't slept for two nights and just needed a break, saying, "When you eat something good, your mind feels good."

Even after being told by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke not to come back, Dahiya said he still supports the cause, just not as an official member anymore.

He also addressed criticism about his dance videos and comments on Premanand Maharaj, saying they didn't distract from the exam reform movement.