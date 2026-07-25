Cockroach Janta Party says police crackdown at Jantar Mantar
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is accusing Delhi Police of cracking down on peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar, saying the spot should be open for democratic dissent, not treated like a siege zone.
They're urging police to stop detaining protesters and allow basic supplies through.
Ashutosh Ranka alleges Aadhaar checks, blockades
CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says police have been stopping protesters before they reach the site, blocking food and water deliveries, and even collecting students' Aadhaar numbers.
There are claims of restaurants being threatened if they help protesters, plus checkpoints set up far from the venue.
Despite internet shutdowns and metro closures, protests are still going strong. The CJP also plans to meet union ministers today.