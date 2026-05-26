Cockroach Janta Party seeks Election Commission registration with cockroach logo India May 26, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical group that blew up online after the chief justice's remarks about unemployed youth, is now hoping to become an officially registered political party.

Sudhir Jakhar, a lawyer from Haryana, has applied to the Election Commission with the party's cockroach logo, though rules might block animal or insect symbols.