Cockroach Janta Party seeks Election Commission registration with cockroach logo
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical group that blew up online after the chief justice's remarks about unemployed youth, is now hoping to become an officially registered political party.
Sudhir Jakhar, a lawyer from Haryana, has applied to the Election Commission with the party's cockroach logo, though rules might block animal or insect symbols.
Sudhir Jakhar pushes transparency, environmental protection
While Abhijeet Dipke, the U.S.-based founder and Boston University student, isn't returning to India for registration, Jakhar is pushing ahead with fresh objectives like promoting transparency and environmental protection.
These aims are a shift from CJP's original demands for banning political defectors and prosecuting vote deletions.
The party's viral rise on Instagram shows just how quickly satire can catch fire among young people.