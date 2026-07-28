Cockroach Janta Party sit-in in Delhi breached barricades, police say

To get things under control, police first tried water cannons, then used targeted lathi charges, and tear gas. After the situation calmed down, they pulled back to avoid making things worse.

Now, an official review is underway to check if police handled it by the book, especially since more than 100 protesters identified had serious criminal records.

The protest itself was related to the alleged NEET paper leak, but it ended up with damaged vehicles and journalists getting heckled, too.