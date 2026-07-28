Cockroach Janta Party sit-in in Delhi breached barricades, police say
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi on July 20 started as a peaceful sit-in but quickly spiraled when protesters pushed past barricades into high-security zones near Parliament.
Police say they gave multiple warnings, but things got heated: barricades were broken and security personnel were attacked, leading to a pretty tense showdown.
Official review probes Delhi police response
To get things under control, police first tried water cannons, then used targeted lathi charges, and tear gas. After the situation calmed down, they pulled back to avoid making things worse.
Now, an official review is underway to check if police handled it by the book, especially since more than 100 protesters identified had serious criminal records.
The protest itself was related to the alleged NEET paper leak, but it ended up with damaged vehicles and journalists getting heckled, too.