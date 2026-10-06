Cockroach Janta Party staging Bengaluru chappal protest supporting women journalists
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is organizing a chappal protest in Bengaluru on October 8 to support women journalists who say they've faced harassment from Delhi Police.
The group's co-convener, Ashutosh Ranka, confirmed they'll also join a "People's Tribunal" at Freedom Park from 10:30am where concerns like wrongful voter removals will be discussed.
Abhijeet Dipke warns of Delhi march
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar doesn't step down, the party could take its protest to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Dipke posted that "cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi" showing CJP's push for accountability over recent voter roll controversies and signaling more action if demands aren't met.