Cockroach Janta Party: Students demand answers and fresh TET date
India
On July 16, students rallied at Azad Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), asking for answers and a fresh exam date.
Police raid Agra press, 12 arrested
Police found out about the leak through a tip-off and a raid that found genuine question papers, leading to arrests.
The trail led to an Agra-based printing press where workers were reportedly paid ₹8,000 to smuggle papers.
So far, 12 people, including Gupta's wife, have been arrested, but several suspects are still at large.
The government has not yet announced a new TET date.