Cockroach Janta Party supporters clash with police in Connaught Place
India
Connaught Place saw major chaos on Monday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters marched toward Parliament, clashing with police along the way.
Tear gas was fired, vehicles and shop windows were damaged, and businesses had to shut down as crowds scattered.
CJP leaders meet J.P. Nadda
To control things, roads to Parliament were blocked off and metro stations were shut.
Around 70 protesters were detained and over 100 police officers were injured in the clashes.
CJP leaders later met Union Minister J.P. Nadda to demand justice for NEET aspirants' families, and protesters accused police of using too much force during what they called a peaceful protest.