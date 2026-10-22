Cockroach Janta Party to hold daylong Chennai protest over sir
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a 24-hour protest in Chennai on Thursday, pushing back against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that's been making headlines for deleting millions of voter names.
Even though police said no, CJP plans to gather near Rajarathinam Stadium at 4pm demanding both the end of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam opposes SIR, wary
SIR has sparked controversy nationwide by removing 13.39 crore electors from lists, 73.4 lakh just in Tamil Nadu.
The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), part of the INDIA alliance, opposes SIR but faces a tricky spot: cracking down on protests could make them look like they are helping their rivals.
With previous CJP protests leading to arrests, all eyes are on how TVK handles this one.