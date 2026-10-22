Cockroach Janta Party to hold daylong Chennai protest over sir

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a 24-hour protest in Chennai on Thursday, pushing back against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that's been making headlines for deleting millions of voter names.

Even though police said no, CJP plans to gather near Rajarathinam Stadium at 4pm demanding both the end of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.