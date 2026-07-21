Cockroach Janta Party tried marching to Parliament, protest turned violent
India
Things got heated in Delhi on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar turned violent.
Protesters tried marching toward Parliament but ran into police barricades, and soon chaos broke out with stones, bottles, and shoes being thrown at security forces.
Police push protesters toward Connaught Place
Police responded with lathi charge and tear gas to break up the crowd, pushing protesters toward Connaught Place.
By mid-afternoon, the protest site was cleared out fast.
The unrest spread across Lutyens's Delhi, causing traffic jams and damage to over a dozen vehicles.
The timing made it tough for security during Parliament's Monsoon Session, leaving many caught off guard by the scale of disruption.