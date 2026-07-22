Cockroach Janta Party urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is asking activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike, worried about his health and saying the country needs him.
Wangchuk began fasting as part of CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar, with the party posting, "His life is far too precious to be put at further risk."
CJP rejects JP Nadda invitation
CJP has also turned down Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda's invitation for talks at his home.
Instead, they want all discussions to happen right at Jantar Mantar, where their protest continues.
Spokesperson Saurav Das called it a "janata darbar" and said government officials should come there if they want real dialogue.