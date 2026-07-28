Cockroach Janta Party warns protests will resume unless FIRs dropped
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it's ready to hit the streets again if the government doesn't keep its promises made after the student protests.
Back in July 2026, officials said they'd drop FIRs and protect students from punishment, which led to the protests being called off and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
CJP calls government slow on guarantees
With the July 28 deadline here and little progress, frustration is growing.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das called out the government for dragging its feet, saying young people just want their voices respected:
"If the guarantees are dishonored, the streets of India will once again become the voice of its young."
The message is clear: if promises aren't kept, protests are back on.