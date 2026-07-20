Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest turns violent in Delhi
India
The Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi took a rough turn on Monday.
Protesters broke through police barricades near Kerala Bhawan, leading to two rounds of lathi charge and even some stone pelting.
Security around Parliament got pretty tense as police tried to keep things under control.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das seeks space
Police had set strict limits, asking protesters to stick to Jantar Mantar, but the crowd pushed forward anyway, chanting slogans and clashing with officers.
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said they wanted a peaceful protest but needed space for thousands more people.
Police insisted restrictions were necessary for safety, and the situation is still unfolding.