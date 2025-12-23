Codeine cough syrup racket: ₹50K reward out for kingpin

How the racket worked—and where things stand now

Investigators found the operation stretched into Siliguri and Darjeeling near the Bangladesh border, using fake bills, forged invoices, altered stock records, unlicensed warehouses, and cash deals.

Jaiswal is on the run—police believe he's hiding in Dubai—and there's now a ₹50K reward for tips leading to his arrest.

Lookout notices are out for Jaiswal and his associates; meanwhile, his father was arrested last month as agencies dig deeper into possible cross-border links.

The Enforcement Directorate has also stepped in with money laundering charges after multiple FIRs were filed.