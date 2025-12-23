Next Article
West Bengal to witness temperature drop this weekend
India
Get ready to bundle up—West Bengal is in for a chilly turn starting Wednesday, with minimum temperatures dropping by 2-3°C across the state, according to the IMD.
The forecast is expected to bring joy among people planning celebrations during Christmas.
Plus, most areas will stay dry but could see some foggy mornings through Thursday.
Cold wave brings winter feels statewide
The cold snap is already making itself known: Darjeeling hit a brisk 6.2°C, while Alipurduar dropped to 10°C.
Other spots like Sriniketan (10.4°C), Bankura (11.5°C), and Krishnanagar (12°C) are feeling it too.
Kolkata dipped to 15.2°C and should expect some shallow morning fog ahead—a classic sign that winter has properly arrived in West Bengal.