Coempt Eduteck, CBSE evaluation vendor, faces fresh scrutiny over ownership

The Hyderabad-based Coempt EduTeck, which was earlier known as Globarena Technologies, is at the center of a controversy involving the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The company is headed by Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VSN Raju. It provided "Onmark," the digital platform used by CBSE for evaluating Class 12 answer books under its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Contract details CBSE awarded contract to Coempt on December 5, 2025 The CBSE awarded the contract to Coempt on December 5, 2025, for its OSM system. The decision came after two failed rounds of bidding, with Coempt emerging as the lowest-priced technically qualified bidder in the final round. Both Coempt and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had CMMI Level 5 certification. However, while TCS quoted around ₹65 per answer sheet including taxes, Coempt quoted ₹24.75 per answer sheet including taxes.

Evaluation errors Around 20 cases of answer-sheet mismatches during evaluation process The CBSE has admitted to around 20 cases of answer-sheet mismatches during the evaluation process. The board processed nearly 98 lakh answer books and is now probing how these errors occurred. Penalties are prescribed under the contract for scanning-related errors, with fines ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹15,000 depending on the severity of the mismatch or scanning issue.

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Political scrutiny Rahul Gandhi questions contract award to Coempt The controversy has also drawn political attention, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the award of the contract. He cited the company's past record and alleged links between Coempt's management and the Modi government. The company's earlier avatar, Globarena Technologies, was involved in a 2019 Telangana Intermediate Board examination controversy that led to result discrepancies and student suicides. However, courts found no wrongdoing in that case.

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