Coimbatore adopts Seed Ganesha initiative for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
India
Coimbatore is switching up Ganesh Chaturthi with Seed Ganesha, an eco-friendly idol that dissolves in water and grows into plants.
Started by Swarajit Alakananda in 2017, this initiative helps cut down on water pollution from traditional plaster idols and has quickly caught on across the city.
Potters receive up to 60% profits
Local potters use clay (no synthetic paints) to make these idols, which volunteers then fill with seeds like eggplant, radish, and tulsi, plus red soil and manure.
After the festival, you just immerse the idol: no mess, just new life.
Plus, up to 60% of profits go to the potters, making this a win for both the planet and local artisans.