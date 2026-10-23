Coimbatore Class XI student dies by suicide after caste taunts
India
A 16-year-old Class XI student in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, died by suicide after facing relentless bullying about his caste and food habits.
It all began when a teacher asked students about their caste for a scholarship and whether they ate beef. After that, classmates targeted him for being from a Scheduled Caste and eating beef, leaving him isolated.
Teacher arrested, principal and classmates booked
Police have booked the school principal, the class teacher (who has already been arrested), and two classmates for abetment of suicide under the BNS and SC/ST Act.
The boy had informed the class teacher and school principal about the repeated taunts, but no action was taken.
Now, state authorities are demanding answers from police to make sure those responsible are held accountable.