Coimbatore gets all women Singappen Special Force after Chennai launch
India
Coimbatore just got its own all-women police squads, the Singappen Special Force (SSF), after an official launch in Chennai by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Local officials flagged off the team in separate ceremonies, marking a big step for women's safety in both city and rural areas.
SSF teams patrol and promote safety
Two SSF teams (each with two sub-inspectors and four constables) are patrolling key spots like bus stands, schools, and shopping hubs.
They're not just keeping watch; they're chatting with locals about staying safe and encouraging everyone to report incidents.
This move is part of Tamil Nadu's push to make public spaces safer for women, with community involvement at its core.