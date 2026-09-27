Coimbatore head constable clings to car roof almost 40km

It all started with a tipoff about 300kg of "gutkha" and other tobacco products.

As police tried to stop the suspects, head constable Velmurugan ended up on top of their vehicle while a sub-inspector alerted the control room and ambulance services.

The chase finally ended near the district border, where police seized 200kg of gutkha and detained three accused from Rajasthan.

An investigation is still underway as authorities look into the matter.