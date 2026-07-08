Coimbatore protests after 24-year-old photographer Praveen killed, suspects confess jealousy India Jul 08, 2026

Coimbatore saw protests on Tuesday after 24-year-old Praveen, a local photographer and cricketer, was found murdered.

Friends and family were upset with the police for not acting quickly when he went missing, blocking a major road, and initially refusing to accept his body.

Things escalated when two suspects confessed to the crime, revealing jealousy over Praveen's friendship with a woman.