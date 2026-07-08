Coimbatore protests after 24-year-old photographer Praveen killed, suspects confess jealousy
India
Coimbatore saw protests on Tuesday after 24-year-old Praveen, a local photographer and cricketer, was found murdered.
Friends and family were upset with the police for not acting quickly when he went missing, blocking a major road, and initially refusing to accept his body.
Things escalated when two suspects confessed to the crime, revealing jealousy over Praveen's friendship with a woman.
Suspects admit fake photoshoot murder plot
The suspects, Manoj, 24, and Karthik, 21, turned themselves in at court and admitted to planning the murder by luring Praveen out for a fake photoshoot.
After talks with officials, protesters accepted the body. Police are investigating.