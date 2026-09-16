Coimbatore records over 1,500 Vinayaka Chaturthi idol immersions Wednesday
India
Vinayaka Chaturthi continued in Coimbatore on Wednesday, with more than 1,500 idols immersed across the district.
In the city, about 570 idols made their way to water bodies like Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur tanks during well-organized processions.
The rest of the bigger city idols are set to be immersed on Friday.
Around 1,000 rural idols immersed peacefully
Rural parts joined in as well: around 1,000 idols were immersed peacefully at various spots.
Out of a total 1,614 idols installed this year, a few more immersions are still coming up.
The police said that everything went smoothly and there were no law and order issues anywhere.