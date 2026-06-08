Coimbatore resident T Karthi found dead at Isha Yoga Center India Jun 08, 2026

A 29-year-old man named T Karthi was found dead at the Isha Yoga Center on Sunday evening.

He had been living in Coimbatore for about a year and came to the center as a guest just the day before.

He was found near the parking area, and security personnel informed the 108 ambulance service right away.