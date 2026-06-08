Coimbatore resident T Karthi found dead at Isha Yoga Center
India
A 29-year-old man named T Karthi was found dead at the Isha Yoga Center on Sunday evening.
He had been living in Coimbatore for about a year and came to the center as a guest just the day before.
He was found near the parking area, and security personnel informed the 108 ambulance service right away.
CCTV captures Karthi rooftop jump
Police checked CCTV footage and saw Karthi climbing onto a rooftop and jumping off, with no signs of anyone else involved.
An autopsy confirmed his injuries matched a fall from a height.
The case is being investigated under Section 194 of the BNSS.