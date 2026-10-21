Coimbatore roads worsen after rains, activist N. Aravinth urges repairs
Coimbatore's roads have taken a hit after rains, especially in spots dug up for drainage and waterworks.
Places like Veerakeralam have gotten so muddy that even busses are getting stuck on Marudhamalai Road.
social activist N. Aravinth pointed out how important it is to fix these roads right after projects finish, so people don't keep running into the same problems.
Coimbatore uses wet mix during rains
Since regular repairs aren't possible in the rain, officials are using wet mix material as a temporary patch-up.
Some areas, like Gandhipuram, got speedy repairs because of the chief minister's visit, leaving folks wondering about fairness elsewhere.
On October 21, Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja checked on monsoon preparations and stressed keeping an eye on flood-prone spots.
To help out fast, the city has set aside ₹10 lakh per zone for rain-relief measures and extra help to keep things moving during the downpour.