Coimbatore students, youth seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET leak
India
On Thursday, Coimbatore saw energetic protests against NEET, with students and youth groups demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over a question paper leak.
The demonstrations were led by groups like DYFI and SFI, who voiced frustration about exam fairness.
Coimbatore anti-NEET coalition announces 3-day protest
Protesters marched through the city and called out both the leak and police action against students in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
V. Srinidhi joined in with a sit-in at the local party office, while an anti-NEET coalition announced a three-day protest starting Friday, showing just how strongly many feel about scrapping NEET altogether.