Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Forest Department culled around 60 wild boars
India
In Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has culled around 60 wild boars since a 2025 order allowed regulated killing to help protect residents and farmers.
District Forest Officer N. Vengatesh Prabhu shared that most were culled during his time in charge, aiming to tackle the ongoing nuisance these animals cause.
Trapping failed, locals and parties protest
The culling was done by trained teams outside core forest areas, using official weapons issued late last year.
Carcasses from neighborhoods were buried deep to avoid spreading disease.
Even so, wild boar problems continue. Trapping attempts have not worked, and frustrated locals (along with political parties) have protested, saying not enough is being done to keep their communities safe.