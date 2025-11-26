Cold wave chills up, fog makes mornings tricky
Uttar Pradesh is shivering right now, with temperatures dipping to around 10°C thanks to chilly northwesterly winds.
The weather department says it might get a bit colder over the next couple of days before things start warming up.
Meanwhile, thick morning fog has made driving tough in cities like Bareilly and Kushinagar—visibility dropped to just 400 meters in some spots.
Foggy commutes aren't going away yet
Those cold, dry winds are behind the drop in temperature, and there's no other weather system shaking things up at the moment.
Light fog also showed up in Gorakhpur and Agra, making early travel a hassle—police confirmed that major roads in the area were affected.
Even if the fog eases up a little, light to moderate mist and low visibility may occur during your morning routine for now.