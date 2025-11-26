Delhi officer's air purifier use sparks outrage as pollution chokes city
A viral Reddit post has called out a top government officer for using air purifiers in his car and office, while most people outside struggle with severe air pollution.
The story has struck a nerve online, highlighting just how differently officials and everyday residents experience the city's toxic air.
People question fairness and priorities
Social media users are frustrated, pointing out that officials shield themselves from pollution but don't face the same urgency to fix it.
Many are upset that public money is spent on purifiers for government offices while regular folks breathe unsafe air every day.
It's sparked bigger conversations about whether those in charge really understand what people are going through.
Government response adds fuel to debate
Last month, the Delhi government ordered the installation of 15 air purifiers—costing ₹5.5 lakh—for Secretariat offices.
But instead of reassurance, this move has only increased criticism about misplaced priorities, since most residents still have no escape from Delhi's hazardous outdoor air.