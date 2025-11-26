Factors that led to Haryana basketball player's tragic death 

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, died after a rusted iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice in Haryana 's Rohtak district on Tuesday. CCTV footage shows Hardik reaching for the hoop, as if practicing a slam. As he hung from the pole, the corroded iron framework crumbled, and the rim of the basketball hoop hit him in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Victim's profile Hardik's achievements and family's response to tragedy Hardik was a Class 10 student and had won several medals at national-level competitions. His father, Sandeep Rathi, is a government employee who had enrolled both his sons in a nearby basketball academy. He had been selected for the national team and had recently returned from a training camp. After the incident, locals pointed out that maintenance of the sports facility was long overdue despite funds being released by local MP Deepender Hooda for its upkeep.

Unused funds Funds released for maintenance, but not utilized Congress leader Hooda had released ₹18.5 lakh from his MP-LAD fund for the stadium's maintenance, but the panchayati raj department officials allegedly failed to ensure maintenance. "Death of Hardik has exposed corruption in system and apathy of government in improving infrastructure. The BJP government has failed to improve sports infrastructure. Hardik was recently selected in Indian Basketball team and his aspirations of winning a medal for nation has been shattered," Hooda said

Cousin Court built in 2009 His family has held the Haryana government responsible for his death. Speaking to NDTV, Hardik's cousin Khadak Singh Rathi said, "You can see the condition of the rusted pole. The sports academy's coach met with authorities at least 10 times, but no action was taken. An inspection had warned that his pole could fall any day." The court, Khadak said, was built in 2009.