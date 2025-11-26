Next Article
NHRC questions Railways over 'halal-only' meat on trains
India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Indian Railways to explain why only halal meat is served in train meals, after a complaint claimed this practice excludes jhatka meat preferred by many Hindu and Sikh passengers.
The complaint argues that offering only halal options limits food choices for some communities.
Why does it matter?
The NHRC says this could violate people's rights to equality and religious freedom, and may even hurt the livelihoods of non-halal meat producers—especially those from Scheduled Caste backgrounds who rely on the trade.
The commission reminded Railways that, as a government body, it needs to respect everyone's food preferences under India's secular values.
An official inquiry is now underway.