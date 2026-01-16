Cold wave, dense fog, and snowfall grip much of India
India's winter is in full swing right now, with cold waves and western disturbances bringing a serious chill across the north and east.
The IMD says places like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and Bihar are waking up to dense fog and cold mornings.
Meanwhile, Mausam Tak founder Devendra Tripathi said the higher hills of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have chances of snowfall.
What to expect this week
If you're in Delhi-NCR or nearby states, brace for more cold days—temperatures could dip as low as 6°C with moderate fog hanging around.
The IMD has issued dense fog alerts for several states till tomorrow.
Up in the hills? Higher reaches have chances of snowfall tomorrow.
Even parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh aren't escaping the cold snap this week.