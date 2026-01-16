Cold wave, dense fog, and snowfall grip much of India India Jan 16, 2026

India's winter is in full swing right now, with cold waves and western disturbances bringing a serious chill across the north and east.

The IMD says places like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, and Bihar are waking up to dense fog and cold mornings.

Meanwhile, Mausam Tak founder Devendra Tripathi said the higher hills of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have chances of snowfall.