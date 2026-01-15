Cold wave, dense fog disrupt daily life in North India

What's happening elsewhere?

The cold snap isn't just local—Gujarat and western Rajasthan are also seeing chilly mornings with dry air, and western Rajasthan has patches of fog.

Madhya Pradesh has milder weather but some foggy starts, while Bihar is waking up to misty mornings.

Down south in Bengaluru it's dry but not as cold, and Assam is having its usual winter with a bit of fog here and there.

The IMD suggests everyone stay cautious since these conditions might stick around for a bit.